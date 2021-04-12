Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,548 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $448,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $25.94 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.