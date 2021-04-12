Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,548 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $448,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ BSET opened at $25.94 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
