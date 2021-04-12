HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.79.

HUBS stock opened at $516.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

