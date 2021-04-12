Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 334.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

ECL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.99. 4,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

