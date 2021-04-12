Huntington National Bank Has $59.83 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $59,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

