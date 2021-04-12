Huntington National Bank Has $69.82 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $3,765,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,012.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.14. 27,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

