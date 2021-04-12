Huntington National Bank Sells 47,655 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.