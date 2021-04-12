Huntington National Bank Sells 5,821 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

