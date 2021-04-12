Huntington National Bank Sells 85,304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $116,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. 36,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.