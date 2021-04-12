HyperDAO Market Cap Hits $11.19 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $809,688.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.