Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.99 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $5.99 million and $3,514.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.49 or 0.00711075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.02 or 0.99672020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00800284 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

