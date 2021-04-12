Idle Hits One Day Volume of $258,641.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Idle has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $258,641.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00016131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.26 or 0.00713537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,456.59 or 1.00494064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00964273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,966 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.