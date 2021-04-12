IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $120.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.13. 38,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

