Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW stock remained flat at $$222.63 during midday trading on Monday. 9,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,980. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.94.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

