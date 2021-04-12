Independence (NYSE:IHC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Independence has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $608.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independence by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.