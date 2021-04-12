Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,520 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.