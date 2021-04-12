InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.14 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.67 EPS.

INMD stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

