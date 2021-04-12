InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.14 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $80.69 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.