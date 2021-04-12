Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 748.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.