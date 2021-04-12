Insider Buying: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Ian Alexander Brodie-Brown bought 750,000 shares of AurCrest Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,875,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,763.60.

AGO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.27. 184,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,705. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

AurCrest Gold Company Profile

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

