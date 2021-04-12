Insider Buying: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,999,995.84 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CRNX opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

