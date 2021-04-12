Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $1,251,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $524.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

