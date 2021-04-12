Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $1,068,540.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANSS opened at $366.70 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.21 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.76. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

