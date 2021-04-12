Insider Selling: Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Sells 88,000 Shares of Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,200.

Fernando Elias Ganoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of Atico Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.

CVE:ATY traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. 13,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. Atico Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.39.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

