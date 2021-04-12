Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $99,984.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LendingClub by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

