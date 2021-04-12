Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,681,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,676,150.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$101,470.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.25 million and a P/E ratio of -87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

