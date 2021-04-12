Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,705,600.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $73.90 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

