Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$180.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$158.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$22.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$146.94. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$159.59.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.674526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

