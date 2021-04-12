Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE UGI traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $42.62. 6,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,534. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.