Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,715. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.