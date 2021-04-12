Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $77.56. 820,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

