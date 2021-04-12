Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.78

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.78 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 161726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.08.

IFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.4926705 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

