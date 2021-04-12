International Seaways’ (INSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of INSW opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

