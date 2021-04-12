Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $16.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.99 million, with estimates ranging from $248.90 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ITCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

