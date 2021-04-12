Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 38,697 shares.The stock last traded at $14.44 and had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVA shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

