Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

IHIT opened at $9.14 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.