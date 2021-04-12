Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.23 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.