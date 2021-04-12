Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $145.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.