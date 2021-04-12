Investec Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:HMY opened at $4.88 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 708,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 426,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

