Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,676. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day moving average of $277.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

