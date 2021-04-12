Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Purchases Shares of 28,492 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 0.4% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $31.90 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

