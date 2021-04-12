Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $4,081.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.