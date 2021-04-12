Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $57,666,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 830.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO opened at $276.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $277.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.