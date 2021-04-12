Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

