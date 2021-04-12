Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,598.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

