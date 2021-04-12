iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,656,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,916,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,530. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79.

