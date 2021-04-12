iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,690 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

