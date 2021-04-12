iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000.

INDY opened at $44.18 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

