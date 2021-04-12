iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. 74,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $98.23.

