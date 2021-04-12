iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

