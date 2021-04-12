iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

